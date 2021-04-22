Naples summary and goals

04/22/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

Coup of authority of the Naples in the fight for Champions League. Those of Gennaro Gattuso endorsed an incontestable win over the Lazio (5-2), their immediate pursuer, who keeps them two points from the fourth place occupied by the Juventus. The Neapolitan box imposed its punch to open a gap with goals from Politano Y Mertens, and a doublet of Distinguished. Immobile Y Milinkovic-Savic they cut distances, but Osimhen aborted any illusion of comeback.

NAP

LAZ

Naples

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas (Rrahmani, 71 ‘), Koulibaly, Hysaj; Fabian, Bakayoko (Lobotka, 90 ‘); Politano (Lozano, 71 ‘), Zielinski (Elmas, 82’), Insigne; Mertens (Osimhen, 72 ‘).

Lazio

Queen; Marusic, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic (Akpa Akpro, 84 ‘), Lucas Leiva (Cataldi, 58’), Luis Alberto (Pereira, 65 ‘), Fares (Lulic, 64’); Correa and Immobile (Muriqi, 83 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 7 Insigne (pen.). 2-0 M. 12 Politano. 3-0 M. 53 Insigne. 4-0 M. 65 Mertens. 4-1 M. 70 Immobile. 4-2 M. 74 Milinkovic-Savic. 5-1 M. 80 Osimhen.

Referee

Marco Di Bello. AT: Manolas (15 ‘), Fabián (42’), Mertens (45 ‘), Di Lorenzo (73’) / Milinkovic-Savic (6 ‘), Lucas Leiva (30’), Immobile (48 ‘), Pereira ( 76 ‘).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at the Diago Armando Maradona corresponding to matchday 32 of Serie A.

The truth is that Naples he reached the goal before the game. A controversial penalty designated by the VAR allowed Distinguished open the can at seven minutes and only five after Politano scored the 2-0 with a low right hand, adjusted to the first post of Queen. The Lazio, who was able to cut distances immediately on a post shot.

The duel was fought at a thousand revolutions. A round trip without quarter, with many frictions in the wide area that resulted in constant interruptions. A physical waste that was accompanied by the mistake in the final meters. It was already going well with the Naples, who tried unsuccessfully to lower the revolutions of the meeting and came to rest in need.

Again, the reappearance of the Parthenopeans after passing through the changing rooms was devastating. Distinguished scored the 3-0 from the edge in a house-brand shot to the squad and shortly after Mertens signed the sentence in an action of pure fantasy. Zielinski he left his pair in the band with a touch of spur and centered to the heart of the area so that the Belgian pierced the net first.

The Lazio found gunpowder late, cutting the disadvantage with two almost consecutive goals from Immobile Y Milinkovic-Savic. But in the final stretch, the both of Osimhen ended any attempt to come back and certified the seventh victory in the last ten days for a Naples determined to fight to the end for the Champions.