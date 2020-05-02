Naples have asked the regional authorities of Campania for permission to resume their training, hoping to cancel the restrictions imposed by the Italian government’s decree last Sunday in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there are conditions to allow Napoli to train. In their sports city they can guarantee to maintain a distance of 20 meters between players. They can train at different times, without sharing the changing rooms and using their own means of transport,” he explained. Vincenzo De Luca, Governor of the Campania region, after receiving a letter from the club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The de-escalation of the two-month confinement will begin on Monday, May 4, but soccer training will remain on hold until May 18 as the government evaluates a security protocol presented by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The Minister of Sports, Vincenzo SpadaforaHe said last week that the season will be canceled if no agreement is reached. Serie A has 12 days to play.

“As factories and businesses reopen, and given that De Laurentiis has guaranteed two swab tests a week for his players, their request must be considered. They’ll send them to decide whether to allow Series A to restart.” assured From Luca.

RIVAL DEL BARÇA

Naples is the rival of FC Barcelona In the knockout stage of the knockout stages of the 2019/20 Champions League, whose return match, to be played at the Camp Nou, was pending due to the suspension of competitions. In the first leg played in San Paolo there was a 1-1 draw.

The Emilia-Romagna region modified the government decree on Thursday, allowing Parma, Bologna, Sassuolo and SPAL to train. However, Parma said they would not take advantage of this benefit.

On the other hand, the Serie A clubs, meeting last Friday at the Lega, unanimously agreed to resume the competition and end the championships when the Italian Government authorizes them to resume activity and tournaments.

