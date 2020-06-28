Naples added three points to his locker after winning 3-1 against SPAL this Sunday in the San Paolo. Naples He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Hellas Verona at home (2-0) and the other in front of Torino in his stadium (2-1) and at the moment had a streak of four consecutive victories. For his part, SPAL he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against Cagliari. After the scoreboard, the Neapolitan team is sixth, while SPAL It is twentieth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Neapolitan team, which opened the bright thanks to a goal by Mertens a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 4. But later SPAL He managed the tie by putting the 1-1 through a goal of Petagna in the 29th minute. However, Naples in the 36th minute he went ahead with a goal from Alley, thus ending the first half with the result of 2-1.

After the break came the goal for the local team, which increased differences through a goal of Younes in the 78th minute, concluding the match with a score of 3-1 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the substitute banks. The coach of Naples gave way to Milik, Lush, Younes, Manolas and Ghoulam by Mertens, Distinguished, Alley, Koulibaly and Rui, while SPAL gave way to Mattia Valoti, D’Alessandro, Dabo and Floccari by Reca, Gabriel Espeto, Murgia and Petagna.

The referee showed three yellow cards to SPAL (Mattia Valoti, Fares and Philip), while the local team did not see any.

With this victory, Naples ascends to 45 points and is placed in sixth place in the standings, in the Europa League access square. For his part, SPAL He remains with 18 points, in a relegation position to the Second Division, with which he reached this twenty-eighth day of the competition.

The next day will face Naples with Atalanta. For his part, SPAL will be measured before AC Milan.