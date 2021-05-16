Naples conquers Florence and is one win away from the Champions League

05/16/2021 at 3:33 PM CEST

EFE

Naples achieved this Sunday a momentousl won 2-0 in the field of Fiorentina and recovered the third position that Juventus Turin had momentarily snatched from him, so a win next week against Hellas Veron will sufficea, on the last day of Serie A, to qualify for the Champions League.

Fiorentina

Naples

Fiorentina

Terracciano; Cáceres, Pezzella, Milenkovic; Biraghi (Igor Júlio, 66 ‘), Castrovilli (Eysseric, 66’), Pulgar, Bonaventura (Callejón, 77 ‘), Venuti; Ribéry (Kouamé, 83 ‘) and Vlahovic.

Naples

Meret; Hysaj, Rrahmani, Manolas, Di Lorenzo; Bakayoko, Fabian; Insigne, Zielinski (Mertens, 77 ‘), Politano (Lozano, 77’) and Oshimen (Petagna, 84 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 56 Insigne. 0-2 M. 67 Zielinski.

Referee

Rosario Abisso. TA: Milenkovic (31 ‘), Ribéry (43’), Cáceres (49 ‘), Castrovilli (61’) / Rrahmani (21 ‘), Hysaj (52’) TR: Dragowski (substitute).

Incidents

Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence.

A goal from Lorenzo Insigne, with scare included because he scored in the goalkeeper’s rejection after a missed penalty, and an own goal by Lorenzo Venuti left Naples one step away from the Champions League.

The Neapolitan team, who could not count on the Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, unbalanced the duel in 57 thanks to a penalty awarded after VAR review, after Insigne shook the wood in the first half with a direct free kick.

Captain Insigne himself crossed the shot with little precision and the goal Marco Terracciano managed to repel the shot, but the Neapolitan striker came first in the rebound and overtook his team.

Ten minutes later, in a counterattack, Insigne offered the Pole Piotr Zielinski an assist that he finished off with his left leg from the edge of the area, with the ball that ended up at the bottom of the net after a decisive deflection by Venuti.

Napoli took three key points in their fight for the Champions League And now it will be enough for him to win at home to Verona, without great goals in the classification, to get into the maximum continental competition.

With Inter Milan already champions, Atalanta is second with 75 points, for the 73 of Naples, third, and 72 of the Milan and of the Juventus. Ninety minutes from the end of the championship, the Turin team would currently be out of the Champions League.