The Naples has been proclaimed champion of the Italian Cup after beating Juventus on penalties 4-2. The pupils of Gennaro Gattuso ended the dream of the Vecchia Signora treble by winning his sixth title in this competition thanks to his effectiveness from 11 meters. This time the coin came out cross to those of Maurizio Sarri, Buffon could not do anything before the good throws of the Neapolitan box.

In fact, if it were not for the veteran goalkeeper, Juve would have lost in the 90 minutes. Buffon was the best of his team in the end. He kept the rival who deserved much more at bay but crashed into a wall, especially in the last minute where he took a saving hand before Maksimovic’s header and the rebound ended up crashing into the post. Everything was preceded by a serious error by Bernardeschi who conceded a corner that cannot be awarded in the last minutes of such a match.

The Neapolitan team, in crisis at the end of 2019, with the players in absentia, mandatory gatherings of their president and finally the dismissal of Ancelotti, held a title that has not been lifted since 2014 against an irreconcilable Juventus.

The cupbearer title, which marked the return of football in Italy after the coronavirus last week, ended in the Naples showcases with justice. Cristiano Ronaldo had the first at the beginning, but then disappeared. The Portuguese are not doing well behind closed doors football, but nobody shone in those of Turin.

The Naples was a wall at the Olympic in Rome and Insigne sent a ball to the post in a direct free kick. The striker met Buffon like Demme before the break, the 42-year-old Italian goalkeeper being the best on his team. In the second half there was no reaction from Juventus without any dangerous arrival.

Politano and Milik had two more for Gattuso’s team and in the discount, a miracle between the post and Buffon prevented the Neapolitan goal. Despite forgiving, the round was also from Naples. Alex Meret guessed the first pitch to Dybala and immediately Danilo sent it to the clouds. The Naples followed its own, without failing and Cristiano was unable to shoot because Milik scored the fourth and sealed the title of a reborn Naples.