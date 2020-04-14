         NapBot, the free sleep analysis app is updated with improvements to the Apple Watch

For those who read the name for the first time, NapBot is a sleep monitoring and analysis app with several very interesting virtues. Apart from being free, the app uses CoreML to perform the calculations, so it is one of the fastest and lightest. Now with this update we have news in the app for Apple Watch and improvements in deep sleep data.

NapBot: from iPhone to Apple Watch

The main objective of this update is to make the NapBot app for Apple Watch gain independence. Now we can make adjustments, such as the dream target or notifications, directly on our watch. In addition, in the calendar section, also new to this update, we can see the sleep analyzes of the current day and several of previous days.

In the notifications field, these now contain dynamic information that allows us to see a summary of the app’s data without even having to open it. With all these changes, the iPhone app, although interesting especially for being able to consult information on a larger screen, it becomes less essential. An app that, on the other hand, adds the functionality of deep sleep analysis to count the amount of this in each night.

While other alternatives like AutoSleep are better known, I have to say that NapBot, with simplicity as the main asset, offers very interesting results.

We can purchase NapBot in the App Store for free. The app offers a subscription to NapBot Pro to unlock trend analysis for one euro a month or 10 euros a year.

