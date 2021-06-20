Naoya Inoue smashed a willful Dasmariñas in three rounds

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Top Rank organized a gala at the Virgin Hotels complex in Las Vegas last morning, with several very interesting matches.

The Japanese Naoya inoue (21-0, 18 KO) successfully risked his IBF and WBA world bantamweight titles against the Filipino Michael Dasmariñas (30-3-1, 20 KO). The only question before the Japanese defense was how long would Dasmariñas stand, a boxer not one, but three or four steps lower than the Eastern Monster (it is the global number 31 for BoxRec and did not appear in any ranking of the best in the world ). It is curious that the IBF, other times praised for its seriousness in not awarding multiple world championships in each division, has as its number one and mandatory challenger one of the best boxers of all weights a fighter who is far from being there. in the elite of the category; and not just at bantamweight.

About the fight itself, little story, because the first round was scoring, by Inoue’s decision, and in the second, as soon as he looked for a minimum offensive, the Filipino fell one hand down, and arrived at the bell with bad forecasts Of future. You cannot blame Dasmariñas for anything, who came out to the third chapter wanting to reverse the result, but, simply, the level was too far from that of Inoue; This broke him down, blow by blow, until it was all over, with the aspirant hurting in the liver area after two consecutive stabs and falling paths, lying on the ground at the end of this first quarter of the fight.

What do these title defenses bring to stars like Inoue? Organizations and promoters should reflect, pressured by televisions, which stop offering big fights for this type of uneven events, and also counting on the contempt of analysts and boxing fans. The best, against the best, or boxing will never quite convince the skeptics. Hopefully Inoue will be happy to unify the category, like the organisms and Arum or not.

The WBO Women’s Super Featherweight World Title, Among the American Champion Mikaela Mayer (15-0, 5 KO) and the Argentine hopeful Erica Farías (26-5, 10 KO), it was an apparent crossover of styles… and that’s how it turned out. The challenger, like a warrior and aware of her size disadvantage, sought to close the gap with a Mayer who came in and out, with a more amateur style. However, there were times that the title holder took a hit more than the account for not using the jab so much to mark territory and staying in the middle distance, not giving up the face to face with the intention of being more damaging. Farías also showed a fairly organized defense, so Mayer also had to put on his overalls, as in the beginning of the fifth round, to score positively in the eyes of the judges. This meant that, every time the camera focused between rounds in the second part of the match, the face of the Argentine was seen very marked by the punishment received, while the American did not present any sign. The officers, after the ten rounds, offered the following cards: 97-93, 98-92 and 98-92 in favor of Mikaela Mayer, quite correct scores.

Opening the main matches of the event, Adam Lopez (15-3, 6 KO) e Isaac dogboe (22-2, 15 KO) they offered us a vibrant fight, of being ten rounds glued to the television. There were continuous exchanges in which the danger was constantly hovering that one of the two brave men in the ring, who showed great physical preparation and enormous fit, would kiss the canvas. What was extraordinary is that there were no unsportsmanlike actions in a short match, nor low blows, in the neck area, grabs or other tricks that are usually seen in this type of crashes. The judges scored 95-95, 97-93 and 96-94 for Isaac Dogboe; Without being able to qualify the decision as unfair, it gave us the feeling that Lopez did more damage in exchanges and had a little more power, in addition to that, according to the statistics, he landed a slightly higher number of punches. For us, López won by the minimum, but the stake deserves a rematch whatever the result might have been.