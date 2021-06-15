Naoya Inoue, ‘procedure’ before the big posters

The ‘Monster’ returns to action. Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KO) has been one of the big names in world boxing that is having the most complications due to the pandemic. In 2020 he had planned to face John Riel Casimero to unify three of the four crowns of the division (the Japanese holds the WBA and IBF crowns and the Filipino the WBO). Everything was blown up by the health situation. In principle it was going to be maintained, but Casimero got tired of waiting for Inoue to enter the United States and everything fell apart. The situation of restrictions in Japan is complicated, which has weighed down one of the best pound for pound of the moment.

Inoue fought in the United States in October against Jason Moloney and now he intended to box in his country, but he is back in Las Vegas to get in the ring this Saturday. He does it against the official IBF challenger, Michael Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KO). The Filipino has that place won, but little suggests that it could make a boxer as complete as Inoue uncomfortable. His speed, precision, punch and mobility are above average and on paper the difference between the two will be very large. Inoue should mark the times.

Therefore, Inoue faces a formality before resuming the pulse of the big fights. Before the pandemic, he won the World Boxing Super Series in one of the 2019 matches against Nonito Donaire. And the Filipino, precisely, is the one who reappears on its horizon. The legend defeated Nordine Oubali a few weeks ago to lift the WBC World Bantamweight Championship, so a rematch as well as attractive would have the prize of collecting three of the four crowns. The other way would be to wait for the winner of the Casimero vs. Rigondeaux, who collide on August 14. Either way would be very attractive to Inoue. It is what you want, but first you must pass the procedure.