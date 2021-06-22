Naoya Inoue praises Nonito Donaire

Photo: Supplied

If something admirable in the world of boxing is to see a boxer professing admiration for another and more if that other was a rival. Nonito Donaire was last Saturday June 19 in Las Vegas to see how Naoya Inoue demolished Michael Desmarinas in 3 rounds. The Filipino wants to finalize a rematch against Inoue after his tremendous fight since, although he lost, he left a good taste in his mouth. The meeting between the two Orientals was full of mutual respect and jokes. Naoya had words of praise for the so-called ‘Filipino Flash’ by expressing:

“I have to give Nonito Donaire credit, his ability to avoid decline and continue to excel at this stage in his career is very impressive. He had a great performance and it was great to see him fight like this with another world champion, it shows all the hard work he continues to do to stay at this level. “

Nonito became the oldest bantamweight champion in history at 38 years old, a title he has won three times. A rematch between these two is certainly well awaited by most of the fans.