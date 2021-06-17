Naoya Inoue is ready to be the center of attention in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (June 17, 2021) – Naoya “Monster” Inoue is a man of few words, but his devastating knockouts, his rise in the pound-for-pound ranking, and his cult hero status among sports fans combat have elevated the Japanese prodigy to main event status.

Inoue will defend his WBA and IBF bantamweight world titles on Saturday against Filipino mandatory challenger Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Inoue, who also captured junior flyweight and junior bantamweight titles, is 15-0 in world title bouts and seeks to continue his dominance against a man who has not tasted defeat since 2014.

In the main event, Mikaela Mayer will make the first defense of her WBO junior lightweight belt against former two-weight world champion Erica Farias. Mayer dethroned Ewa Brodnicka last October as the co-feature of the Inoue-Jason Moloney main event. Mayer has his sights set on the biggest names in and around his weight class.

In addition, ESPN’s opening game will see a 10-round featherweight clash see the return of action star Adam Lopez, who will defend his NABF belt against former WBO junior featherweight world champion. Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe. Lopez has won heads-up battles against Louie Coria and Jason Sanchez since his valiant effort against Oscar Valdez, while Dogboe returned last July with a one-sided win over Chris Avalos.

This is what the fighters had to say during the press conference:

BOB ARUM:

“Monster is back in the States, and he will be up against a very tough Filipino. And I know from experience how tough Filipino fighters are. So this should be a very, very nice fight. I can’t wait for Saturday night to come because the fists will be flying. “

NAOYA INOUE:

“Becoming the undisputed champion means that I am the best in that weight class, the bantamweight division. To prove it, that’s why I’m going after all four belts. “

“I feel the expectations and I want to respond to those expectations, and I want to have a performance on Saturday night to meet those expectations.”

“I’m very happy that the nickname ‘Monster’ comes before Naoya Inoue. I am very happy and honored, and I have carried it on myself until I was recognized as a ‘Monster’ in the United States ”.

MICHAEL DASMARINAS:

“I did everything that I am supposed to do in training, and I am prepared, and I will do whatever it takes to give Naoya Inoue a good fight.”

“It was a long and difficult wait {after winning the IBF title tie in March 2019}, but patience and perseverance allowed me to get here. I am grateful to everyone for having the opportunity to fight a great fighter in Naoya. Inoue ”.

“America has to learn about my very hot and spicy hits!”

MIKAELA MAYER

“I have nothing bad to say about Erica Farias. She has been a champion for a long time. He battled at 140 and 147, and is now losing weight. She has a lot of experience, but this is a new era in women’s boxing. The experience and ability that I have, although I have fewer fights than her, is on another level thanks to the Olympics and that women can fight at the highest level in amateur boxing. It will also be a test for her. I prepared very well and we studied their fights. We always go into fights with a good game plan. If she studied my last fight, it will not help her much because each fight we continue to learn and build her. I’m looking to become a better fighter every time I go out in the ring. “

ERICA FARIAS

“I will make the most of this opportunity. I have already become a world champion in two divisions, and now I am looking to be a champion in the division in which I debuted a couple of years ago. I feel very good at this weight ”.

“I am very calm. I’ve been working hard for seven months because I was going to get another shot at a higher weight class. That is why we take this challenge. We were close to the division as I have been working very hard for the last few months. “

ADAM LÓPEZ

“This is the perfect name that I need right now. Isaac is a great champion. He’s into sports just like I am, and I’m excited to show you what I’ve been working on. It will be a great fight. “

“That fight against Oscar Valdez showed me that I have what it takes to be on top. I accepted the fight a day in advance. I was going through a lot of driving problems. I was at an unstable point in my life. He wasn’t 100 percent mentally, physically, but it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down. It was a fight I always wanted. The way it was presented was something you never see happen. No one comes 11 pounds overweight {quite like Valdez’s original opponent, Andrés Gutiérrez}. That’s unheard of so I thought it was meant to be. I jumped on him. I did my thing. I think I showed the world what I have, and that was me with only three weeks of training. By this Saturday night, I had a full camp so I’m excited. I put everything in this camp. I know Isaac is a tough competitor, so you will see the best Adam Lopez on Saturday night. “

ISAAC DOGBOE

“You can expect a great fight as usual. What can I say? I bring emotion. That is exactly what they are waiting for. They’re waiting for Isaac Dogboe to come and fight, so I’m going to come fight. Obviously, the fans are expecting an exciting fight, and that is why we are here. At the end of the day, we just want to keep the excitement going. After the fight, they’ll say, ‘Yeah, that’s Adam Lopez and Isaac Dogboe. That was the fight of the night. ‘

“I love working with them, Barry {Hunter} and Boogie {Harris} and Brady. They are family. I feel very good. At first, it was supposed to take a couple of weeks. I ended up telling them “You know what? I’ll stay”. That’s how it all started. I feel great. The guys down there are very clever, they are motivating me. They keep me in shape. I had a relaxed camp. I feel calm. On Saturday, I am ready to put everything on the line ”.

“The best Adam López can also be an undisciplined Adam López. I know he is a great fighter. It will stay and move. But at the end of the day, Adam Lopez sometimes gets sloppy in the ring, so we’re looking to take advantage of that. When he gets a little careless, we’ll let him know that this is not the time to get sloppy. “