NAOYA INOUE DEMONSTRATING ALL HER POWER IN FISTS TO DASMARINAS

WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs) destroyed mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas (30-3-1, 20 KOs) in three rounds.

Inoue was controlling the first and scored a big knockdown in the second with a shot to the liver. Inoue went for the kill and landed with heavy blows while Dasmarinas did his best to survive the heavy fire and managed to get out of the round.

Inoue went back to work on the third, landing hard to the body. He dropped it again with a brutal body shot. Dasmarinas beat the count, but went down again from another blow to the body, and the contest was canceled.