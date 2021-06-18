Naoya Inoue defends her world championships against Michael Dasmariñas this morning

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Today Top Rank organizes an evening in Las Vegas, at the Virgin Hotels complex, with the presence of one of the best boxers of the moment, the Japanese Naoya inoue (20-0, 17 KO). He will defend his IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles against an opponent, apparently, who should not put him in great trouble, such as the Filipino Michael Dasmariñas (30-2-1, 20 KO).

The Japanese, who is one of those fighters you always want to see, possesses a combination of remarkable technique, defensive competence and extraordinary punch. Only three rivals have endured him until the last bell, including Nonito Donaire in the best fight of 2019, a Donaire who just won the WBC world championship in the category by knocking out Nordine Oubaali. And a Donaire who, likewise, has greeted Inoue in the preview of the fight at hand and, it is rumored, could be Kanagawa’s next rival, potentially uniting three organizations in the bantamweight category.

For his part, Michael Dasmariñas is an opponent who seems several levels below the champion. Lefty and taller than Inoue, yet accumulates much more idle time; He exceeds a year and a half without a fight, not reaching the period since the last fight of the owner of the belts. His level of opposition has been, perhaps sinning as a truism, much lower than that of the Monster, but he has a notable victory in his record, when he knocked out former European champion Karim Guerfi ​​in 2018. It would be the biggest surprise of the year not if he won, but to offer a competitive and even fight against the splendid Naoya.

The backup match offers us another world title, the WBO Women’s Super Featherweight. The american Mikaela Mayer (14-0, 5 KO) makes his first belt defense after beating Ewa Brodnicka last October, also as Inoue’s co-feature. Today he will face Argentina Erica Farias (26-4, 10 KO), much more expert in rental boxing, a warrior who will seek to enter the distance of a more technical Mayer. The Hispanic American has been the world champion in two weights, and, although she comes from two defeats against Jessica McCaskill, it will not be an easy nut to crack for the current monarch.

As the third proposal of the event, the interesting combat between Adam Lopez (15-2, 6 KO), with a deceptive record having been defeated by Stephen Fulton and Oscar Valdez, and the Ghanaian-born Brit Isaac dogboe (21-2, 15 KO), only defeated by Emanuel Navarrete twice. Authentic crossroads match between the two, very well married, and with Dogboe as the light favorite having been world champion at super bantamweight. This lawsuit will be in the pen, which is not alien to him, to ten rounds.

These three bouts will be broadcast in Spain from Saturday to Sunday from 4 in the morning, on the FITE TV platform. Its price to change is 8’40 euros. It can be hired here.