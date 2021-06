Naoya Inoue 118 lbs vs. Michael Dasmarinas 117.4 lbs

(WBA & IBF Bantamweight World Titles – 12 Rounds)

Judges: Tim Cheatham, Patricia Morse Jarman & Don Trella

Referee: Russell Mora

TOMORROW at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN + @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas