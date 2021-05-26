Naomi’s official synopsis advances a story tied to the multiverse

The CW network has officially released the synopsis of the new DC series that will arrive with the next season of series premieres, the series “Naomi”. These days there have been advances for the series, and in that line, comes this official description that makes us even more clear what the focus of the series will be.

From what it seems, we are going to move in an adaptation very close to the history of comics. Thus, the series centers on Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) as she unravels the origins of a supernatural event that shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego. Naomi’s journey will take her to the “heights of the Multiverse” as she navigates through her high school life and where she came from. A story that is certainly very close to the Season One comics that served as the origin of the character back in 2019.

In addition, the fact that the multiverse is going to be present will undoubtedly make it connect in some way with the rest of the DC series. Let’s remember that one of Warner’s next goals is to lay the foundations of the multiverse and how a certain connection, even a small one, between all DC series and movies thanks to the multiverse.

Behind the series are Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship as writers and executive producers of the series, along with Amanda Marsalis who produces and directs the pilot episode.

The detailed official description that The CW chain has given of the series is as follows: