Naomi’s official synopsis advances a story tied to the multiverse

The CW network has officially released the synopsis of the new DC series that will arrive with the next season of series premieres, the series “Naomi”. These days there have been advances for the series, and in that line, comes this official description that makes us even more clear what the focus of the series will be.
From what it seems, we are going to move in an adaptation very close to the history of comics. Thus, the series centers on Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) as she unravels the origins of a supernatural event that shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego. Naomi’s journey will take her to the “heights of the Multiverse” as she navigates through her high school life and where she came from. A story that is certainly very close to the Season One comics that served as the origin of the character back in 2019.
In addition, the fact that the multiverse is going to be present will undoubtedly make it connect in some way with the rest of the DC series. Let’s remember that one of Warner’s next goals is to lay the foundations of the multiverse and how a certain connection, even a small one, between all DC series and movies thanks to the multiverse.
Behind the series are Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship as writers and executive producers of the series, along with Amanda Marsalis who produces and directs the pilot episode.
The detailed official description that The CW chain has given of the series is as follows:
From Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (‘Arrow’), and starring Kaci Walfall (‘Army Wives’, ‘Power’, ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway) in the title role, the drama DC’s NAOMI follows the journey of a quiet, confident, comic-book-loving teenage girl as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event strikes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to discover her origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, ‘Kevin can wait’). He also has the support of his loving adoptive parents, military veteran Greg (Barry Watson, ‘7th Heaven’, ‘The Loudest Voice’) and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, ‘The Fix’). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, ‘Filthy Rich’), the mysterious owner of a used car dealership, which leaves her in shock, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, ‘Orange Is the New Black ‘), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships, both with the military boys and with local townspeople, including her ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, ‘The System’); Annabelle’s longtime loyal boyfriend, Jacob (Aidan Gemme, ‘Deliver Us From Evil’); the proud ‘small-town’ Anthony (Will Meyers, ‘Bad Education’); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (Camila Moreno). As Naomi travels to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.
Based on the DC characters, NAOMI is written and produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and produced by ARRAY Filmworks’ Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes. Amanda Marsalis (‘Echo Park’, ‘Queen Sugar’) directed and co-produced the pilot episode. The series is from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.