The young volleyball player Naomi Vergez Varona will study a scholarship at the Arizona Western College. The information was offered by Amós Anglada, president of the La Romana Association, who stressed that “she is the first player to leave that province directly without needing the showcase of the National selection”.

He said that it is the third volleyball player in that province to be awarded a scholarship under his management by United States academies.

He recalled that in the past Déborah Constanzo and Génesis Senfle received scholarships from Maimi Dade Collage, but with the exception that both were members of the National Project of National Teams up to the youth level.

“Naomy is a very disciplined and hard-working athlete. It has no limits, “he said.

Naomi, 5’9 “‘tall, 19 years old, works in the opposite position, graduated from the Saint Nicholas School bilingual school.

Anglada said that Albert Vergez, the father of “La Rubia”, as the vivacious Romanense is called, “is the first admirer of her and her personal trainer.”

In addition to Albert, who is treasurer of the La Romana Volleyball Association, he gave credit to Uriel Rijo, César Cesarina Fonfrías, Javier Marte and René Rene Beliser, of the technical body of that body, for the great work done with it.

“As sports leaders, it is our mission to support our athletes and help them focus on success, human, personal, professional, and athletic, which is why we are celebrating !! Too bad for COVID-19, we have to celebrate from home! Congratulations Nao ”, he emphasized.