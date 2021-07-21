Naomi Osaka’s contradiction

On social media, Naomi osaka she has received a lot of criticism in recent days from people who do not understand what is happening with the case that concerns her. The Japanese woman refused to give press conferences in Paris, claiming to feel anxiety due to media pressure, and this July a documentary about her last three years on Netflix has been released and has appeared on several covers such as Vogue or Sports Illustrated , posing in a bathing suit. They do not understand the reason for this, when just a month and a half ago she claimed not to like feeling too exposed to the press and the public. What is your opinion of what you’ve been seeing from Naomi in recent weeks?