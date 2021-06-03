Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open due to mental health

First, Osaka shared an emotional message to all his Twitter followers in which he clarified that he would participate in the Roland Garros, however, he said that I would not give any interviews or take part in press conferences during the tournament. Why? Osaka made it clear that the decision was made by prioritizing her mental health. “I have often felt that people do not take into account the mental health of athletes and This rings very true every time I watch a press conference or participate in a”.

His decision, unfortunately had a sanction from the tournament, who agreed fine her 15 thousand pounds, punishment that caused the athlete to take a more drastic measure.

A day after her first statement, Naomi Osaka shared on Twitter that she I would withdraw from the tournament. Her departure is not just anything, since currently the athlete is the second seeded player in women’s tennis.