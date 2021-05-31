Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open After Being Fined $ 15,000

Naomi explained she was aware of being fined if she didn’t participate in press conferences. But as she put it, “I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”

On Sunday, the Grand Slam tournaments issued a joint press release stating that Naomi was fined for refusing the mandatory press conference following her victory against Patricia maria tig.

“Naomi Osaka today chose not to honor her contractual media obligations,” the statement read in part. “The Roland-Garros referee has therefore issued her a $ 15,000 fine, in keeping with article III H. of the Code of Conduct.”

“Following the lack of engagement by Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open jointly wrote to her to check on her well-being and offer support, underline their commitment to all athletes’ well-being and suggest dialog on the issue, “the statement continued. “She was also reminded of her obligations, the consequences of not meeting them and that rules should equally apply to all players.”

At this time, the Grand Slam tournaments have yet to publicly comment on Naomi’s withdrawal.