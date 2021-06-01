Naomi Osaka, tennis player number 2 in the world, withdrew from Roland Garros after confessing several stages of depression



Osaka warned about the importance of mental health.

Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images

Naomi Osaka surprised the world with a letter in which she decides to step aside and withdraw from Roland Garros, second grand slam of the season, after confessing bouts of depression that led her to avoid direct contact with the press.

“This is not the situation I imagined when I manifested myself a few days ago. I think the best thing for the tournament, for the other players and for well-being, is that I retire, so that everyone can focus on the tape that is developing in ParisWrote the Japanese.

Lines further down, Osaka expands on his explanation, noting that beginning with the 2018 US Open, he began to experience long periods of depression that were not easy to cope with. He apologized to journalists and explained that he experiences great moments of anxiety when speaking in public. She adds that while in Paris she began to feel vulnerable and anxious, so she decided to skip the press conferences.

“I’ll take time away from the courts. But when the time is right, I want to work with the circuit to discuss ways to make everything better for the players, the press and the fans.“, He concluded.

Just before starting the tournament, the Japanese, located in second place in the world top, said that she would not hold any press conference during the tournament. “Usually we sit down and they ask us things that they have already asked in the past, or questions that do not make us doubt ourselves, I will not submit to people who doubt me“, wrote.

Later, to conclude his letter, Osaka implied that he was not going against the journalists, but he did throw a dart at the tournament organizers: “If they think they can keep saying ‘listen to the press or you’ll be fined’, and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes who are at the center of it all, I’ll just laugh“. He added that he hoped the money obtained from the fines would be donated to a foundation that supports the cause of mental health.

After skipping the press conference after his first round win, indeed Naomi Osaka was fined $ 15,000 for “boycotting interviews.” And the possibility of suspending it began to be considered.

Naomi Osaka made it clear again, with her actions, that mental health is not a game. It is a shame for everyone that the situation has escalated to this point. It only remains to hope that the Japanese is ready to return in the best possible way.