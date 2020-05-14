It was one of the great revelations in recent years, but since she won the Australian Open against Petra Kvitova in 2019, her game has been gradually deflating. She managed to finish the season with good feelings and a very good classification, which gave her the right to finish one more year on the podium of world women’s tennis. On certain occasions, Naomi Osaka He shows remarkable insecurity, and that transpires in a game riddled with unforced errors and with less power than usual. But on other occasions, we see a player capable of beating anyone on any type of surface. She herself admits that she has lived through not so good moments in tennis due to inexperience.

-The former number one in the world recognizes that she regrets certain things that happened in her career:

“Most of the things that I regret as tennis players arose out of inexperience. I feel that if I went back to those moments, I would surely have done something totally different from what I did. It is something very normal in tennis and that every tennis player has lived. From all mistakes you always end up learning something new for the future, “he said in an interview with The Age.

-The shyness is one of the things that the Japanese player tries to change:

“Being shy is over. It’s a waste of time. I could have shared great things in my life and I could have talked to so many different people that I regret it. I remember once I was standing with Jay-Z and he started talking to me, but I got really nervous and started answering in monosyllables. He noticed and asked me, ‘are you shy?’ and I said ‘yes’, and the conversation stopped abruptly. Now I think about that moment and I really regret it. Many times for being shy, I have missed many opportunities that rarely arise in life. It is time to change, “she confessed in your Twitter social network.

-Osaka acknowledges that he wants to live this moment differently and tennis is not the highest priority at the moment:

“I want to take advantage of all this time to do things that I don’t usually do. Tennis players, as with boys, we are people who spend most of the year traveling around the world and very rarely do we have all this free time that we do have right now It is not that I forget to play tennis, because it is true that I miss it, but right now sport is something secondary “.

-Recently, the Japanese player uploaded in a live training session with Venus Williams:

“I don’t want to train five hours a day right now because we still don’t know when the circuit will return, and if you get tired then you won’t be in good shape. A few days ago I did a live on Instagram with Venus Williams and we did a training session to everyone joined us. It was a little more intense than I thought it was going to be (laughs), “concluded the Osaka-born player.

