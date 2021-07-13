Naomi Osaka talks about her mental health and problems with the press

“It is good not to be good”. This is the title of the open letter you have published Naomi osaka in Time magazine, a remarkable and necessary speaker to understand the mediatic Japanese tennis player, whose example when speaking openly about mental health can do a lot of good in a society that refuses to clearly address one of the problems most widespread and serious on the entire planet. Not everything is glory in sport and no matter how privileged you may be, there is the right to be wrong and want to change things that may not have been perceived before in the way it can be done now. In this line is framed the writing of Osaka, a woman who sees herself in the eye of the hurricane of an important crusade and does not quite feel comfortable in the role of spokesperson for a cause of this magnitude.

After getting off Roland Garros 2021 and a few days after the premiere of her documentary on Netflix, the Japanese tennis player explains what happened in her mind in recent times. “Life is a journey and mine took an unexpected direction that has taught me a lot and helped me grow. A key lesson is that you cannot please everyone. Issues that are clearly positive for me can generate opinions opposites and I should have been prepared for that when I did what I did in Paris. The second lesson is that everyone suffers, has suffered or knows someone who has experienced mental health problems, “declares an Osaka who acknowledges that her message could be confusing.

Osaka proposes that there be a few days a year when you can give up attending the press

“There are two different issues that maybe I addressed together and that caused my message to be misinterpreted. One of them is the press. I want to clarify I love journalists, they have generally treated me very well, but I am against the usual format of press conferences in tennis. I consider it to be obsolete and we would have to think of another way of communicating. I have given many personal interviews throughout my career and I always try to answer honestly, I think we should have reciprocal respect, speak as equals. My intention by not going to the press was to warn of the need for a change, but never to inspire a general revolt so as not to attend to journalists. I cannot conceive of being sanctioned for missing a press conference in seven years I have been on the tour, “he commented.

And it is that Naomi claims the need to give athletes a mental break. “Maybe elite athletes should be given the opportunity not to submit to the scrutiny of the press at certain times. In any other job they let you take a day off for a personal matter, as long as it is not something usual, and it is not necessary. reveal the problem to everyone. I felt very pressured at the media level to reveal the reasons why I did not go to the press and I realized that they did not give me credibility, neither the press nor the tournament. I do not wish that to anyone. the press a certain level of privacy and empathy so I don’t have to talk about my medical history again, “argued the Japanese.

The Japanese will compete again in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

“We are human beings and we can have bad days. I have many suggestions to make to the world tennis institutions and one of them would be that they let us choose a few days a year without going to the press, without having to publicly reveal the reasons, such as a few days. on sick leave. This is new to me and I don’t feel comfortable being the spokesperson for these issues because I don’t have all the answers yet. There are people who can help and I stick with what Michael Phelps told me. ” this you have been able to save a life “. Hopefully it is worth it”, he ends up saying Naomi osaka.