Naomi Osaka reflects on her loss in Tokyo

The Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka She appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze her feelings after the surprising defeat suffered today in the round of 16 of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games against the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who won in two sets.

The former world number one acknowledged being disappointed by the defeat conceded today in the round of 16, against a rival inferior to her in terms of classification: “I am very disappointed by the defeat. Obviously every time you lose it is painful, but this one defeat certainly hurts a little more than the rest. “

What could have gone wrong? Osaka acknowledges that he was very far from his best version and that before a tennis player like Vondrousova you end up paying: “If you watch the game, everything went wrong. I feel that today I was not at the level I had to be to be able to fight for victory. that there was a lot of pressure on me after everything that happened and because the Olympics are being played in Tokyo. During all this time that I have been away from the slopes I have struggled to face this pressure that we are talking about “.

The pressure played a trick on him

The fact that it was his first Olympic Games could also have influenced his defeat: “In addition to the pressure that I have mentioned before, I think that perhaps the fact of not having played the Olympic Games before has also declined the game a bit. This defeat has not come because I have no competitive pace. I have taken long breaks before and have returned to my best level. I feel like my attitude was not that good because I really don’t know how to deal with that pressure so the best I can do is try to think solutions so that this does not happen again. “