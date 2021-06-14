Naomi Osaka qualifies for the Tokyo Games

06/14/2021 at 8:45 AM CEST

.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka, number two in the world, qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the International Tennis Federation rankings were published (ITF).

The listings automatically determine the classification to which will be the first Olympics of the acclaimed Japanese player.

The qualification process is based on the WTA rankings for women and ATP for men. For each gender they are classified 56 players in individual competition.

Kei nishikori, in position 49 of the ATP ranking and Yoshihito nishioka, in 56th place in the standings, they will represent together with Naomi Osaka the national tennis team of the host country for the upcoming summer games.

The maximum number of tennis players admitted to the Olympic Games will be four per country for individual competitions and two more for doubles. For double competitions, 64 players will be accepted and 32 for mixed doubles.

Five tournaments will be held in Tokyo 2020, featuring women’s singles, men’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Last May, the four-time winner of the Grand Slam Naomi Osaka, left the Roland Garros Tournament in Paris, claiming to feel anxious and vulnerable to the media.

The tennis player withdrew from the competition after being sanctioned with 15,000 euros fine for not attending a press conference during the tournament.

In 2019, Osaka renounced American nationality to represent Japan at the Olympic Games, although in recent months she has been cautious about whether or not to hold the event in the middle of the pandemic.

“Of course I want the Olympics to take place, but I think a lot of important things are happening,” he said last May, so his final participation in the international competition remains to be confirmed.