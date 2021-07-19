Naomi Osaka Documentary Review on Netflix

Last night I was able to see all three episodes of the documentary miniseries of Naomi osaka on Netflix. The Japanese woman opens the gap so that everyone can get to know her a little more and empathize with her and her particular way of seeing things. I started with zero expectations and without having seen absolutely nothing of the miniseries and after viewing it, I will not be able to say that it was a documentary that left a mark on me or discovered something about Naomi that I did not know. In fact, it leaves me feeling like they could have gone a few steps further.

First of all, I was surprised that the miniseries wasn’t on the Netflix cover. At least in mine. Normally, Netflix puts its new releases on the cover and no matter how much it went down, it could not find that of the Japanese tennis player. I had to go to the search engine, where it was not even the first option if it put “Naomi”. Rare, to say the least.

“What am I if I’m not a good tennis player?”

It consists of three quite different episodes. If you are looking for something in reference to his 2021, with his title in Australia and what happened at Roland Garros, you will not find it. It begins by talking about her beginnings, with several videos recorded by her parents of when Naomi was just a baby and when she was training with her sister Mari, focusing on her first Grand Slam final, when she defeated Serena Williams at the US Open 2018, as well like his incomplete defense of the title the following year and his victory in New York in 2020, which marks the final point of the documentary.

It is worth saying that the photography of the miniseries is magnificent. The best, without a doubt. Etched with care and brutal quality. It does not speak too well of her that this is the best, especially when we have other documentaries of great athletes as an example, see Guillermo Vilas in regard to tennis or Michael Jordan, without a doubt, the jewel in the crown .

The director opens a door to Naomi’s life, but in certain phases of the miniseries, one has the feeling that he only shows what they want to show. They could have taken a dozen different paths and have chosen the one that can leave you the most indifferent as a fan. She does not discover anything that was not known about her, and only exploits how the winning spirit of the Japanese woman and her feminist fight or against racism originates, tiptoeing through other aspects, perhaps more interesting for the viewer, both for the natural fan of tennis as for those who do not know her.

Advance at a very leisurely pace. Excessive at times. Certain phases of the documentary are even boring. If you expect to see what is not usually seen in the life of a tennis player, it is hardly shown. One of the biggest mistakes, in my view.

“Nobody prepares you for the attention you generate”

After becoming an overnight star by winning the US Open, the Japanese shows how hard it took her to cope with public, press and fan attention, as well as her own expectations. As a child, she dreamed of being the first in her country to win a Slam. Once achieved, his life takes a 180º turn and that is where he begins to feel the pressure and what it means to be a media star.

It surprises, to me at least, how he shows two different faces when he faces on the one hand attending a press conference, and attending an advertising commitment on the other. In front of journalists, she looks tense. Would be. From the first moment. However, with many of his sponsors and before several photo sessions or meetings, he is seen laughing and in a totally relaxed and different body language. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they show us that, specifically, the way they have done it.

The documentary does not answer the question of why the press is afraid to answer questions from journalists, but, nevertheless, she is excited to go to a program like Ellen DeGeneres’s and expose herself to millions of people in direct or spend several hours in front of the cameras in a photo session with dozens of people around him. Unlike. You have even more questions after witnessing this and as a viewer, you are even more confused than what came.

“Mom, did you think that when I was 22 I was going to be the best player in the world?”

On a personal level, it is impossible not to empathize with her and her story. He tells how his mother had to work twice as hard and sleep in the car to pay for all the expenses. Above all, she wanted to be a tennis player so that her parents would never have to work again and fulfill the dream, which was not hers, but her parents, who always dreamed of one of their two daughters being a tennis player and number 1 in the world. The question that Naomi asks her mother at a dinner while celebrating her 22nd birthday speaks that, deep down, she only seeks the approval of her parents and feeling relieved at the expectations they created for her since she was little.

But beyond that, the documentary continues to make me think that Naomi is an immense tennis player, probably the best of her generation and that she has everything to mark an era, but whose career is not being well managed by her environment, something that we already published and explained on our YouTube channel. With a personality like hers, it is not logical that she is so exposed at the image level and that she had Netflix cameras recording her in personal situations such as a family trip. It is easy to see that Osaka is very fragile on a mental level and one doubts if this is the best as therapy.

In conclusion, the documentary leaves more doubts than answers, it hardly discovers anything that was not known about Naomi and tiptoes through issues that deserve to be better treated and explained. It helps us to know a little more about the origin of Osaka and the silent pain that she feels in her mind, but one ends up with the feeling that she seems directed more towards herself and her surroundings than towards the general public. The beautiful aesthetics of the images and their music will make you at least make up the final note a bit.

Rating: 2/5