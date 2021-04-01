Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka and wins the 2020 US Open

US Open: Osaka, character and champion quality 0:33

(CNN) – Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, to win the 2020 US Open title on Saturday.

Osaka, who entered the tournament as the fourth seed in the draw, had to come back after losing the first set.

Game. Set. Championship. Naomi Osaka secures her 2nd #USOpen title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Yjnl1U1gUO – ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2020

The 22-year-old athlete played one of the best matches of her young career, and off the court she also made a statement at this year’s tournament.

Throughout the tournament, Osaka wore face covers bearing the name of a black victim of alleged racist or police violence in the US, beginning with Breonna Taylor in her first round match and culminating with Tamir Rice on Saturday.

With this new championship Osaka has won three major titles, winning the US Open against Serena Williams in 2018 and then defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open in 2019.