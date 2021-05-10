Naomi Osaka casts doubt on the Tokyo Olympics dispute

Updated 10/05/2021 – 19:11

Naomi osaka, one of the athletes who chooses to be the flag of Japan in the next Tokyo Games, questions whether the dispute this summer of the Olympic event for the world pandemic is feasible at the health level.

“If the population is put at risk to the health of the people, then it must be debated. And right now there is no such security. A lot of people from abroad are going to enter Japan and I am not entirely sure that the Games should be held.“said Osaka, second seed this week in the WTA 1,000 draw in Rome.

Of the same opinion is Kei Nishikori, also present in the Italian contest and that this Monday has given a good account of the local Fabio Fognini.

Tokyo is currently under a state of alarm for the coronavirus 10 weeks before the start of the competition on July 23.

The local government has already stated that foreign fans will be prohibited from entering. Naomi, at 23, is one of the most popular faces in the host country of the Games and is scheduled to debut at the event. Not in vain, She is the highest paid athlete on the planet and received last Thursday the Laureus for best athlete of 2020.

In the Italian capital there is also Serena Williams, who has not played a tournament since she gave up in the semifinals of the Australian Open, precisely against the Japanese.

Williams thinks big

Serena, who will be 40 years old, He does not have among his plans to attend the Olympic event. It has four golds, one in singles (London 2012) and three in doubles (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012). And it is that his only objective is to equal or surpass the historical cap of titles of ‘Grand Slam’ in possession of the Australian Margaret Court.

Williams does not see with good eyes having to part with her daughter Olympia with whom she travels to all tournaments since she returned to the official competition. In fact, he even took it to the Adelaide bubble.