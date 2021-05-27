Naomi Osaka announces that she will not attend the press in France “for mental health”

05/27/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

EFE

The Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka, the current world number two, announced today that he will not offer a media appearance during his participation in the Roland Garros tournament for “mental health” reasons.

The 23-year-old athlete said that press conferences can generate “doubts” in athletes that end up undermining their performance, in a note posted on social networks.

“I have often thought that people have no regard for the mental health of athletes,” he said. Osaka, who added that she has seen “a lot of videos of athletes breaking down in a press room after losing a match,” something that has happened to her as well, she said.

“I think that this situation as a whole is like finishing off a person who has fallen, and I do not understand the reasons behind it,” he said.

Osaka He pointed out that his decision not to attend to the media during Roland Garros “has no personal motive” related to the tournament that will be played in France from next day 30, and that it will have a limited amount of public in the stands.

In addition, he noted that he does not mind exposing himself to a possible fine from the organizers of sports tournaments, whom he accused of “ignoring the mental health of athletes.”OsakaReigning champion of the Australian and United States Opens, she will meet her first rival at Roland Garros in a draw to be held this Thursday.