The first time Naomi Campbell linked with Jamaican political activist Bod Marley, she was 7 years old

May 23, 2020

The stunning English diva Naomi Campbell She is now 50 years old and remains as impressive as ever, with an outstanding career of great success both in the field of modeling and in the role of businesswoman.

Her importance in fashion goes beyond her personal triumph in that field, but her effort, by opening the field to other women with African roots, makes her beyond her mistakes and excesses, a precursor in the struggle to achieve a greater racial equality on the catwalks.

The fame of Naomi Campbell and her social conscience led her to be close to a historical figure in the fight against racism, the great South African leader Nelson Mandela, whom he visited several times and came to name as his honorary granddaughter.

It was not the first time that Naomi Campbell She was linked to a figure of African origin of political relevance and that is that the model when she was only 7 years old participated in a music video of the Jamaican singer and political activist, Bod Marley.

The model recalled in an interview with Attitude magazine that she was in a London community center where the singer would receive an award in recognition of his cultural contribution, the same place where the video would later be recorded.

“I remember being very nervous, they took me to a room to meet Bob Marley and I thought ‘I don’t want to meet him, he has worms in his hair’, but then I saw him and he was very handsome, he had a presence like a lion, “he recalled.

“I have to say that of all the video clips I have participated in, I think the one Bob Marley It was one of the most exciting. I was seven years old and it was my first music video. He was too young to know what was going on, but I remember getting very nervous when I met him, “she said.

“My family loved raggae, I still remember Bob Marley records playing in my house,” he said. Naomi Campbell. The model appears next to Marley in the first minutes of the official video of the reggae classic “Is This Love”.

