Naomi Campbell Welcomed Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Campbell! The iconic supermodel took to Instagram today to share that she is now a mom. In her post, Campbell shared a first glimpse at her new baby, showing what appears to be a floral-embroidered white dress and cradling her newborn’s feet in her hand.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote alongside her post. “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Fellow fashion industry veterans and friends quickly poured their congratulatory messages in the comments after learning of the model’s big baby news.

“Oh my God !!!!! Today is the day ?? How absolutely incredible,” commented designer Marc Jacobs. “How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️”

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith sent her well wishes, writing, “Many many many congratulations to you and to your family — the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel !!!! what an incredible blessing !! ! 💞💞💞 ”

Though Campbell did not previously reveal to the public that she was planning on expanding her family this year, she has spoken out about her desire to become a mother.

“I think about having children all the time,” she told the Evening Standard in 2017. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

Bianca Betancourt Associate Editor Bianca Betancourt is an Associate Editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com where she covers celebrity news, pop culture and of course, Royal Family ongoings.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io