Naomi Campbell never loses style, which is why she is a legend!

Whether on the runway or on an ordinary day, Naomi Campbell is always stylish and completely elegant.

Naomi Campbell, the supermodel and businesswoman who dominated the runways for more than three decades and reached the peak of her career in the 1980s, continues to this day and maintains a style of her own.

This was demonstrated during an outing with some of his friends in New York, with whom he visited the Cipriani restaurant.

In addition to having arrived on time for his appointment using all the currently required security protocols, his choice of clothing for this meeting was striking.

The iconic model showed that some things will never go out of style: black as the elegant and essential tone in any wardrobe, which beyond the little black dress has its own personality in statement pieces such as its leather trench coat.

Her style, capable of combining garments this imposing and formal with skinny jeans and sneakers with loose laces, as well as a headband that seems to blend with her hair and gives a spectacular effect to her look.

And finally, his legacy, as wherever it is present, it will continue to demonstrate that despite not appearing every season on the catwalks, it continues to have a flattering effect on the fashion industry.

Naomi, who also dabbled in music, created an alliance in December last year with Cipriani restaurants, with whom she launched the Nourishment With Naomi program, from which she donated bags of food to hospitals in New York.