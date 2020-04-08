Naomi Campbell.

Unlike those who They are fantasizing about the idea of ​​going back in full to those activities and habits that marked their lives Before the worldwide spread of the coronavirus forced them to remain confined to their homes, the model Naomi Campbell is convinced that society must begin to rethink certain dynamics by the time this crisis period ends or, failing that, emergency measures are gradually lifted.

In that sense, the catwalk star has promised that It will significantly “simplify” your day-to-day life in order to contribute in some way to the necessary “respite” from which the planet should continue to benefit in the future, given the such a positive impact that the reduction of industrial activity and traffic They are taking into account the levels of contamination, as well as the well-being of fauna and flora.

“There are many things that I will not do again, at least to the same extent as before. I want to simplify my lifestyle in many ways. I think when this nightmare ends, we will have to have reset our mentality and let Mother Nature take a longer breath. She needed it, I feel that our excesses and our gluttony have been too hard for her “, expressed the British mannequin on his own podcast, who this week had the presence of her good friend Cindy Crawford.

In case someone dared to try to misinterpret his words, Naomi wanted to make it clear that she is “delighted” with the relaxation of customs that this exceptional situation has brought about, but not so with the human and social tragedy that also stems from the greatest pandemic – in what speed and ease of transmission refers- suffered by the planet in the last 100 years.

“The truth is that I love this quiet time, but not the circumstances in which it is framed, the difficulties experienced by so many people, the deaths, the friends I have lost or the relatives and loved ones that many people I know have lost. It is horrible … On the other hand, the silence can be felt in the air. Have you seen the difference in Los Angeles airspace? ”, has explained.

