Naomi CampbellIt has taken a step forward in this crisis due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The model wanted to share with her fans a moment of entertainment by creating herown YouTube channel.

‘No Filter with Naomi’ is the space that the model has launched on this video platform. Highly aware of this health crisis, the top wants everyone to stay home, something she is willing to fight with inside and outside the United States.

This first chapter of No Filter has had as a guest a great friend of Naomi,Cindy Crawford. The other top model of the 90sHe has shared an extensive talk with his partner where they have discussed their long years on the catwalks.

Aencounter of almost 50 minuteswhere they have explained anecdotes such as the first mobile that Naomi Campbell had, a real ‘brick’ that her boyfriend bought for her, according to her, “keep her under surveillance”. Starting this Monday, Naomi will continue to share a little time with her fans every week on this talk show that promises to make history.

