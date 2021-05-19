Naomi Campbell has her first daughter at age 50

Naomi Campbell announces that her daughter was born 0:54

(CNN) – Supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her first daughter, announcing the unexpected birth Tuesday on social media. A representative for Campbell confirmed the news.

“A beautiful blessing has chosen me to be his mother,” Campbell wrote on Instagram. «I am so honored to have this gentle soul in my life that there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.

The ad was accompanied by a tender photo of his hand cradling the newborn’s feet, with the delicate floral print of the baby’s robe visible in the image.

She is the first daughter of the 50-year-old supermodel, who had not made any public announcements that she was expecting a baby. The birth announcement comes just a few days before your own birthday.

Campbell has said in the past that she wanted to be a mother. In 2017, she told the Evening Standard that she had considered having a baby rather than adopting one. “I think about having children all the time … But now, with science, I think I can do it whenever I want,” he said.

Following the birth announcement, Campbell’s friends flocked to her Instagram comments to wish her well. Actress Zoe Saldana wrote: “My God, congratulations ma’am! What a bless!!!”.

Designer Marc Jacobs, who has worked with Campbell since 1994, also responded to the happy news.

“OMG!!!!! Today is the day? How absolutely amazing, ”said Jacobs. How lucky is she and how lucky are you! What a wonderful mother you will be! Blessings for all”.

Last spring, Campbell was featured on the May / June cover of Essence for the publication’s 50th anniversary, as well as FOR its 50th birthday, which coincided with coronavirus restrictions keeping people at home and magazines finding creative ways. to keep posting new images. Campbell photographed herself with her iPhone for the cover, a first for the magazine, and worked on her own hairstyle and makeup.

Campbell is one of the most recognized supermodels in the world and has indicated that she has no desire to retire.

“‘Retire’ is not a word I want to use,” she wrote in an essay for the book “Naomi. Updated Edition ‘, published by Taschen earlier this year. “Maybe ‘relax’, but never ‘retire’.”

He also reflected on the racial prejudice he experienced early in his career and the ways the industry has changed since it began.

“I like to think that this industry is improving for black models. You see girls of color on the runway and it’s encouraging to have girls like Joan Smalls campaigning for Chanel and Liya Kebede at Bottega Veneta. Things have changed. But prejudices never completely disappear, ”he wrote. “Now I am trying to shine a light on Africa, connect African designers and models with the global community… I want to give back. It really is as simple as that. I can’t do everything, but I can do my part, and I want to do it.