Naomi Campbell becomes a mother at 50 🤱🏽

Naomi Campbell surprised her followers after sharing a photo of her first daughter on Instagram.

The renowned model posted a cute photo on her Instagram account announcing the arrival of her first daughter.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be your mother, so honored to have this gentle soul in my life that there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love. “

In the photo you can see the little feet of the girl and her hand that supports them.

The only information we have is that it is a girl, but we do not know her name and her exact date of birth.

His post received more than 700,000 likes and several comments from his famous friends, among them the designer Marc Jacobs who said: “Oh my God !!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky is she and how lucky are you! What a wonderful mother you will be! Blessings everywhere. ❤️❤️❤️ “

Donatella Versace also went through her post and left her these words: “Naomi, today she goes from being a sister to an aunt !! I’m so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet you !! Much, much love, Donatella and Allegra. “