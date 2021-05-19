Naomi Campbell became a mother and thus announced the birth of her daughter

“There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” Naomi continued. “There is no greater love.”

She is Campbell’s first daughter. The supermodel you have not yet shared the name you chose for the little girl, nor how old he is. But what he uploaded was enough to thrill his longtime followers. The photo has almost half a million likes and only two hours up.

Industry friends such as Riccardo Tisci, Kim Jones, Donatella Versace, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Eva Herzigova, among others, congratulated Naomi on the post.

