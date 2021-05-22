Naomi Campbell announced the arrival of her first baby

Congrats are in order for supermodel Naomi campbell! The 50-year-old just welcomed her first child and she announced it via Instagram on Tuesday.

Campbell posted an adorable photo of her daughter’s feet along with the caption: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.” “I am so honored to have this gentle soul in my life that there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love, “he continued while tagging his mother Valerie Morris-Campbell in the image.

In 2017, the 50-year-old talked about how she could use science to have children, as she told the Evening Standard: “I think about having children all the time, but now with the way science has advanced, I think I can do it whenever you want ”.

After Campbell posted the sweet announcement on her social media, fans of the celebrity commented on her post to congratulate her. Designer Marc Jacobs wrote on the photo: “OMG !!! Today is the day?? How absolutely amazing. How lucky is she and how lucky are you! What a wonderful mother you will be! Blessings everywhere. ❤️❤️❤️ ”.

Singer Rita Ora wrote: “Nobody deserves this more ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Actress Zoe Saldana commented, “❤️❤️❤️ OMG, congratulations lady! What a bless!!!”.

A source told Page Six that “Naomi has wanted to be a mother for a long time and it finally happened. She is the godmother of many friends and children in the family and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family. “

