Naomi Ackie to play Whitney Houston in biopic

Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in a new biopic.

(CNN) – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” reportedly found its star.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, British actress Naomi Ackie has been cast as the late singer Whitney Houston in the biopic.

“We spent most of the past year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could play Whitney Houston,” the film’s director, Stella Meghie, told the publication. “Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by his ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon as he brings humanity into his inner life. “

Ackie is best known for her role in “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.”

The project has the cooperation of the Houston Estate, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 48, and her sister-in-law Pat Houston will serve as producer.

Music entrepreneur Clive Davis, who helped guide the singer’s career, is also producing.

“Naomi Ackie’s audition was so powerful it sent chills down my spine,” Davis said. “Although Whitney’s unparalleled voice is used for every song, Naomi’s extraordinary range of acting allows her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is a real hit and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role. “

Houston died on the eve of the 54th annual Grammy Awards, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She was found dead in her room at the Beverly Hilton hours before she was scheduled to attend Davis’s annual Grammy party.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” will be released on Thanksgiving 2022.