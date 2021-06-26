Naomi Ackie star of ‘Pussy Island’, Zo Kravitz’s directorial debut

VaThe Wrap report that MGM has acquired the rights to‘Pussy Island’, a film that will mark the directorial debut of Zo Kravitz (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’) and that as the medium progresses will have the leading role of Naomi Ackie (‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’) Frida. The actress will accompany previously announced Channing Tatum (‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’), who will play Slater King.

The story centers on Frida (Ackie), a smart young cocktail waitress from Los Angeles who has her eyes on a trophy: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she deftly maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and an intimate gathering is arranged on her private island, she is ready for the ride of a lifetime … Despite the peak scenery, the beautiful people, the constantly flowing champagne and At night dance parties, Frida may feel that there is more to this island than meets the eye. Something that she cannot identify. Something that is a little scary.

The film will be directed by Kravitz from a script co-written with E.T. Feigenbaum (‘High Fidelity’). Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Tatum will produce the film for the Free Association, in a co-production with This Is Important, Free Association and Bruce Cohen Productions.

Recall that Naomi Ackieser was also the star of a Whitney Houston biographical film entitled ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, focused on the life of the legendary singer.