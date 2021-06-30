Nao Hibino gives the surprise and qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On at 18:00 CEST

Nao Hibino, Japanese, number 85 in the WTA, gave the surprise by winning by 6-1, 5-7 and 6-3 in eighteen hours and fifty-eight minutes to the American Bernarda pear, number 74 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, Hibino seizes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that Hibino managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 8 double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the American player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 53% first serve, made 7 double faults and managed to win 52% of her service points.

The championship will continue tomorrow Thursday from 12:00 Spanish time with the confrontation of Hibino and the Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich, number 100.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those that exceed the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players.