Nao Hibino achieves the place of the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Nina Stojanovic

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 03:45 CEST

Nao Hibino, Japanese, number 82 of the WTA, won in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 in one hour and forty-five minutes to Serbian Nina stojanovic, number 87 of the WTA. With this result, Hibino will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The Serbian player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Japanese tennis player managed it 4 times. In addition, the Japanese player had 71% first service and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 63% of the service points, while her opponent had 55% first service and 9 double faults, managing to win 52% of points to serve.

In the 30th finals, the Japanese tennis player will face the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 22 and seeded number 21.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players participate. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, those that exceed the previous phase of the tournament and those invited. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 in Paris.