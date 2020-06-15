Nany Peña is the Dominican queen of TikTok, the social network of new generations, who imitate her voice, especially that of the character of « Plácida ». Today many young people, who never saw it as children in « La Escuelota », a comedy produced by Freddy Beras Goico for his television program « Punto Final », have dusted off the characterization and have reproduced its occurrences on the Chinese network.

The overflow of people with « Plácida » on TikTok has forced the Dominican humorist to resume her career on digital platforms.

First, he opened an Instagram account, another on TikTok, and now he has his own YouTube channel (all three have more than 150,000 followers), where he shares humorous content and plays some of his characters such as Digna and Blissful.

Her daughter Eliza insisted that she open her social networks. « I did not even use WhatsApp, I was totally removed, removed, removed from the middle, » he says with his unique expression.

Public appreciation Now he does nothing but thank people for the welcome that « Placid » has had among young people.

“I feel very happy, grateful to the public, because if it hadn’t been for the people, I wouldn’t have taken up this part of the humor; Of course, my daughter Eliza has all the credits, but I feel extremely good, happy and grateful, ”she reveals.

Nany cannot explain how this revolution began. What yes is that people commented to him on his work, then it was when he confirmed that the occurrences of his personages the public was consuming them again.

« It seems like I did the job well, that the new generation likes now, » he laughs.

+ Better from home

Nany is comforted producing for her YouTube channel, for the new generations and her old fans.

“Now it is more comfortable, I feel full, because it is here in my house. There are not so many complications and as my work is complicated here I feel comfortable, although the beginnings are difficult, I think I feel capable of doing things that I did not do before and that I like to work, ”he said in his statements to journalists from LISTÍN DIARIO. “When I came here (he lives in Miami) I did it because I learned from those who know that you should retire when your career is still at the top and when I got here I disconnected from all that was humor and comedies. I came looking for a better future and it has gone very well ”, reveals the actress and comedian to LISTÍN DIARIO.

Nany also did not want to continue her humor career in the United States, since she understood that after having been at the top she could not start from scratch elsewhere, so she devoted herself to study.

+ Another specialty

“I specialized in helping people with disabilities to become independent. It is a very nice job, the one I have enjoyed and in which I have been for 14 years, ”he tells in a conversation with journalists from LISTÍN DIARIO.

From her new life in Miami, Nany has always been aware of the humor and cinema that took place in the country. In the cinema he recognizes that they have been made, good, regular and bad comedies. On humor, he observes that it does not work as it did before and of the new generation of humorists, he said that there are very good comedians, but that none have impressed him.

Last year Ana Peña, her real name, received applause from the general public when the Carlos Piantini Hall of the Eduardo Brito National Theater opened the doors to “La Escuelota”, along with her usual colleagues.

+ Back to TV?

After that great success, the actress does not rule out returning to resume her career on television since there is a possibility that « La Escuelota » will return to Color Vision in a new version.

« The producer is working on it and I cannot say that I will not return to my country because one cannot say that I will not drink from this water. »

« La Escuelota » was created by Freddy Beras Goico for the program « Punto Final » (Color Vision) in which Nany also participated with his « Plácida » character, Felipe Polanco (Elvin Vinicio), Cuquín Victoria (Vicente el Reckless ), Kenny Grullón (Lalo K Cucurulo), Nicolás Díaz (Margaro) Luis Gil (Boby El Boricua), Phillip Rodríguez (José el Borracho) and María Rosa Almánzar (Cirita).

« Freddy was the teacher par excellenceOther than that I have known Freddy forever because he worked with my dad when Rahintel was founded. Freddy taught me a lot. Milton Peláez and María Rosa also always advised me so that my work would turn out well, ”he recalls.

Nany Peña was born with a grace that made everyone in her house laugh at her witty thoughts. He always imitated his mother’s friends and this was a laugh at home.

Working in an office, he decided to accompany Guillermo Cordero as production assistant for the program « Cecilia en Facetas », which Cordero produced for Cecilia in the 1980s.

It is there when he gets his first opportunity on television. The veteran artist laughed a lot with her way of being and saw in the young woman of that time a natural humorist.

Nany entered television with the greats, since the next step in her career was with Freddy Beras Goico, the greatest artist on Dominican television. It is here where he stands out with his famous characters and was part of that everlasting « School » of Dominican humor that even TikTok could not resist.