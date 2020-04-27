Edouard Philippe’s announcements on Tuesday about the gradual deconfinement planned from May 11 are eagerly awaited. Including by the world of sport. Professional football in particular hopes to be able to restart the machine on this date. Resumption of training on May 11, in four stages, then return to Ligue 1 on June 17, this is the plan that is taking shape. But the French football authorities are awaiting the deconfinement plan which would validate these options.

Pending this speech, the L1 clubs are starting to anticipate this resumption date. Especially in terms of health. Like Amiens, which has already started testing its players, Nantes is in working order. With Waldemar Kita at work. The Canaries will be tested for serology and nasopharyngeal swabs to determine if a member of the team or staff is positive for Covid-19 or has tested positive.

Kita has no plans to stop the season

“We have set up with our medical staff a very solid health organization, confirms Waldemar Kita to the Parisian. There is the medical protocol of the Federation and the League which will complete our system to guide us. Tests are a necessity. When there is collective recovery, screening is necessary daily or every two days. “

A Nantes president organized and annoyed by some footballers who would not want to resume because of health risks. “Many employees will resume on May 11 without doing all these tests, supports Kita. A man who earns 2,000 euros per month to feed his family will return to work and he will not have all these tests available. We, we are all taking precautions. Our first concern is that the player is in good health. We have to get to work but not just anyhow. But if this 2,000 euro man goes back to work, I don’t see how football would not go back to working with all the precautions It is unthinkable! “