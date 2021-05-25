Nantes, Barça’s first rival in the Final Four

05/25/2021 at 11:14 AM CEST

FC Barcelona already knows its pairing for the IHF Champions League Handball Final Four.

After the draw carried out this Tuesday electronically, Xavi Pascual’s team will meet at HBC Nantes by Alberto Entrerríos.

PSG and Aalborg will be the two teams to meet in the other semi-final, and the winner will face the winner of the Barça tie, in the final.

Barça’s ball was the first to come out of the drum, while PSG’s was the second and avoided the confrontation with the Parisians in the semifinals.

LThe Final Four will be played on the second weekend of June in Cologne.

For the first time in history, the winner’s trophy is made from recycled materials, and each player on the winning team will have a medal that is part of their own cup.