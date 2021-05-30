Nantes asserts their victory in the first leg and achieves permanence

05/30/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

EFE

Nantes claimed the victory by 1-2 in the first leg and despite falling in their field, Stade de la Beaujoire (0-1), achieved permanence in Ligue 1 that escaped to Toulouse.

NAN

TOU

Nantes

Lafont; Appiah, Castelletto, Pallois, Traoré; Blas, Louza, Chirivella, Simon (Girotto, 83 ‘); Coulibaly (Coco, 65 ‘), Kolo.

Toulouse

Dupe; Diakite, Dewaest, Gabrielsen (Ngoumou, 85 ‘); Amian, Koné, Adli, Dejaegere (Van Den Boomen, 78 ‘), Machado; Issouf, Healey (Antiste, 73 ‘).

Referee

Benoit Bastien. TA: Appiah (5 ‘), Kolo (41’), Chirivella (77 ‘) / Issouf (53’), Machado (70 ‘), Antiste (81’), Garande (90 ‘). TR: Ngoumou (87 ‘).

Incidents

Playoff for remaining in Ligue 1. Second leg. Stade de la Beaujoire. Door closed.

The painting of Patrice Garande obtained an insufficient victory and will serve one more year in the second French football category.

The Nantes of Antoine Kombouare was saved thanks to the double value of away goals. That served him well against an opponent who intensified their attack when they took the lead but who saw their chances reduced in the final stretch when they were left with ten players by the expulsion of Nathan Ngoumou.

The only goal of the match came at game time when a pass from Amine AdiHe was culminated by the Ivorian Vacoun Issouf. The scoreboard did not move any more and Nantes, third to last at the end of the season, achieved permanence. Nimes and Dijon, penultimate and last respectively in Ligue 1, are the only ones to be relegated.

Troyes and Clemont, first and second, respectively, in Ligue 2, They will play in the highest French division next year.