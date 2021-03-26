Nanoparticles will be able to control every corner of our brain

03/26/2021 at 08:00 CET

Researchers at the University of Miami have developed magnetoelectric nanoparticles (MENP) that, integrated into the human bloodstream, can reach the brain, record the mental activity of a person and transfer that information to an external computer.

Mind reading is done through a helmet specially designed for this activity, which means that this technology can make unnecessary other invasive systems that are currently used to record, interpret and eventually heal neural activity.

According to the creator of this technology, Sakhrat Khizroev, in a statement, the development will help doctors treat neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and even disorders such as depression.

In these cases, doctors will not need invasive neural implants to know the state of the brain disease, but millions of particles introduced into the neurons through the blood will detect the abnormalities and transfer the information to an external computer program that establishes the diagnosis and eventual treatment.

Total neural coverageThe technology, still under development, also transcends another limitation of current systems, as Khizroev explains: “Other efforts have used external instruments such as microelectrodes to try to solve the mysteries of the brain, but due to their complexity and difficulty in accessing , such methods can only go so far. ‘

“However, there are 80 billion neurons in the human brain, so it is difficult to connect 80 billion microelectrodes to access each neuron. The only way to reach all of them is wirelessly, through nanotechnology, “he says.

The new technology introduces millions of MEN intravenously into the body, allowing the particles, which are two thousand times thinner than a human hair, to move freely through the bloodstream.

In this way, they cross the protective blood-brain barrier, the filtering mechanism that prevents toxins and pathogens from reaching the brain while allowing vital nutrients to pass through.

Electric motors“Our brains are practically electric motors, and what is so remarkable about MENPs is that they understand not only the language of electric fields, but also the language of magnetic fields,” explains Khizroev.

“Once MENPs are inside the brain and located next to neurons, we can stimulate them with an external magnetic field to produce an electric field that we can talk to, without having to use wires,” he adds.

The technology will also serve to gain insight into the computer architecture of the brain, which is only partially understood today due to technological limitations to access and decipher it.

Knowledge of this neural computing architecture will enhance neuromorphic computing, which aims to technologically replicate the functioning of the human brain.

Other appsThe technology being developed at the University of Miami will not only have medical applications, but also military ones.

This is recognized by its architects, who research financed, among other sources, by the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA.

DARPA is involved in a next-generation non-surgical neurotechnology (N3) project, which aims to design and produce bi-directional brain control technology interfaces for soldiers to use on battlefields.

New generationThe University of Miami development is part of this military program, which investigates the use of acoustic signals, electromagnetic waves, nanotechnology, genetically enhanced neurons and infrared rays, for next-generation brain-computer interfaces.

These wireless interfaces could dramatically improve the bodily functions of military personnel who have suffered neuronal damage or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or allow a single soldier to control swarms of AI-enabled drones with his mind.

What the University of Miami proposes is a development of what is already being done in other fronts of research with nanoparticles, which are also tested for more effective vaccines against Covid-19 or treating cancer and various infections.

Top image: Franklin Lopez on Pixabay

Pedro Baños: “The soul of people is exposed to these technologies”The geostrategist Pedro Baños, in his latest work The Mental Domain, warns that technologies such as the one developed by the University of Miami are part of a vast global project that allows the manipulation of the human brain to induce behaviors and states of opinion in society without people we realize.

Speaking to Trends21, Pedro Baños explains: «We are experiencing spectacular advances in research to unravel the mysteries that the brain still holds, as well as its link with the mind, thoughts, emotions and feelings. That is to say, beyond the physical part, even reaching the limits of what we could consider as the soul of people. “

And he adds: «It is true that this path, already unstoppable, has obvious advantages, insofar as it can help to know in detail and therefore treat such terrible diseases as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, or other mental illnesses. But it also has its dark side, in the sense that they can easily be used for evil, to exert absolute control over the true Achilles heel of people: the binomial formed by the brain and the mind.

Neuro rightsAnd he concludes: «to begin with, what we could consider our last bastion of freedom, our thoughts, will be accessible, transparent and, ultimately, manipulable. For this reason, it is absolutely essential to have true neuro-rights that guarantee the privacy and intimacy of human beings, preventing, of course, mental manipulation directly or indirectly, through the brain. “

“Otherwise, science will go ahead of ethics, with essential results, but, in any case, very harmful for the vast majority of the population, since it would put absolute power over the rest in the hands of the dominant elites. »