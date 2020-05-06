The abnormal accumulation of beta amyloid peptide in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s constitutes one of the main characteristics of the disease. These aggregates are neurotoxic, because in addition to interfering in the communication between neurons, they can even cause their death. Consequently, during the last decades, the scientific community has focused its efforts on reducing its formation.

Now, researchers from the Korean Institute for Science and Technology, led by Joonseok Lee, in collaboration with other scientists from South Korea and the United States, present a method, based on silica nanostructures, capable of hindering the appearance of pathogenic plaques. .

The beta amyloid peptide derives from the successive action of the beta and gamma secretase enzymes on the amyloid precursor protein. Despite the fact that this small molecule participates in different processes such as protection against oxidative stress, regulation of cholesterol transport and even the antimicrobial response, its incorrect elimination and subsequent accumulation is associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Thus, the work, published by the journal Advanced Functional Materials, began with the idea of ​​capturing the simple and short molecules, also called monomers, of the peptide, in order to avoid its binding, as well as the consequent formation of long and toxic chains , difficult to remove. To do this, the authors designed a nanometric-sized, porous, spherical silica structure. This type of material is safe and the Food and Drug Administration of the United States has approved its use as a food additive. In order to trap the peptide, the researchers coated the surface of the nanopores with antibodies capable of specifically recognizing and binding to it.

The first experiments, carried out in vitro, showed that the presence of the silica particles reduced the concentration of the free monomers in solution, which reduced plaque formation by 20 percent after 24 hours of incubation. Likewise, in a cell culture, the nanopores were not only harmless to the cells, but also significantly attenuated the toxicity associated with the peptide.

Interestingly, in an animal model of Alzheimer’s disease, where mice present plaques at 8 weeks of age, weekly injection of the nanostructures directly into one of the cerebral hemispheres reduced aggregate formation by 30 percent, after 2 weeks of treatment.

Lee and his team highlight the success of the combined use of nanotechnology and specific antibodies in the study; This strategy could also help in other diseases characterized by protein accumulation, such as Parkinson’s or Huntington’s chorea.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: “Silica nanodepletors: targeting and clearing Alzheimer’s β-amyloid plaques”, by H. Jung et al., In Advanced Functional Materials; 30: 1910475, published February 17, 2020.