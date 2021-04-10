Nanoparticles from covid-19 vaccines open the door to new brain treatments

Shutterstock / Kateryna Kon ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/08F9.PMs9vzRVof.LqEDZg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/2D64MWMVZgfwCYId5zfdag–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/bfe4af5f13fa252c8011ad3c041b448d” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/08F9.PMs9vzRVof.LqEDZg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/2D64MWMVZgfwCYId5zfdag–~B/aD05NTg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/bfe4af5f13fa252c8011ad3c041b448d”/>

Nanotechnology has been instrumental in generating effective and safe covid-19 vaccines in record time. These have demonstrated an impactful application on a global scale and raised awareness of its potential benefits to the widest audience.

BioNTech, founded in 2008, and Moderna, founded in 2010, promised to be able to use messenger RNA (mRNA) to make any protein in the body, either as a therapy or as a vaccine. Despite initial skepticism, the covid-19 mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna have been one of the most revolutionary scientific breakthroughs in the last year, leaving the doors open to the new generation of vaccines and other treatments.

This would not have been possible without years of perseverance in nanotechnology, billions of dollars of investment and previous work in other coronaviruses that provided a launching pad, which has made mRNA vaccines proven in less than a year current against covid-19 are safe and effective.

One of the pioneers in mRNA encapsulation technology, Katalin Karikó, claimed that mRNA would be a completely new tool and predicted for months the high effectiveness of vaccines and that they would also prevent the virus from invading the nose. If true, vaccinated people would not transmit, or at least not as much.

A recent CDC study indicated that COVID-19 vaccines block transmission, although this does not mean that they do so completely. Data from Israel suggests that Pfizer’s vaccine could block transmission of the virus. Also ongoing phase 3 clinical trials of Pfizer’s vaccine have just confirmed high efficacy for at least six months after the second dose, and protection against variant B.1.351 first detected in South Africa. These findings may indicate good long-term protection, unless variants with worse immune evasion emerge.

Messenger RNA to train our immune system

The crucial ingredient in vaccines is mRNA, which codes for the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and which help our immune system develop antibodies against the virus and prevent future infections. Short-lived mRNA is encapsulated in fatty molecular envelopes made up of lipids, called nanoparticles, which play a key role in the protection and transport of mRNA strands.

Without these lipid nanoparticles, the mRNA would degrade, so encapsulation gives them stability and allows them to easily enter cells, bypassing the body’s immune pathways and reaching target tissues effectively without being eliminated by organs and systems. cleansing the body.

Lipid nanoparticle to encapsulate the mRNA. Image made using Biorender. @svillapol

Lipid nanoparticle to encapsulate mRNA. Image made using Biorender. @svillapol

A tolerant vaccination approach using an effective and extremely versatile formulation of the nanoparticles can be crucial to transform the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer, allergies or allogeneic transplants.

Nanoparticles are even being investigated to transport genome-editing CRISPR-Cas9 to target organs in hopes of solving another genetics challenge. This could be a tremendous revolution in the coming years, especially for research that focuses on the controlled distribution of drugs. In fact, the first drug with interfering RNA nanoparticles (siRNA, Onpattro) was approved in 2018 to treat patients with an inherited disorder.

A revolution fruit of the pandemic

Thanks to advances made during the pandemic, science is fine-tuning nanoparticle-based treatments extremely quickly. Nanomedicine is a firm commitment to reformulate existing drugs and create new, more effective delivery systems to treat all kinds of diseases, especially those related to the brain, the great challenge of therapeutic medicine.

Nanoparticles would function as transport vehicles for molecules by crossing the blood-brain barrier and limiting toxicity, reducing adverse effects in the body and delivering drugs specifically to brain tissue for the treatment of neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, depression and brain tumors.

Nanoformulations could potentially be used to deliver stronger doses of anti-inflammatories to dampen inflammation caused by brain damage or stroke, directly to overactive immune cells. Until now, ineffective therapies for treatment after brain injury have been based on taking advantage of the short period of time after a physical injury in which the blood-brain barrier is temporarily broken. However, once this barrier is repaired by the body itself after a few weeks, there is a lack of tools necessary for the effective delivery of drugs in the brain.

Nanoparticles in the brain, blood vessels in green and nanoparticles in red.

Nanoparticles in the brain, blood vessels in green and nanoparticles in red.

Recently in our laboratory we have shown in mice how nanoparticles can reach the brain after brain trauma. Our results, published in Advances of Functional Materials, indicate that two types of formulations for nanoparticles, those formed by lipids –liposomes– or nanoparticles camouflaged in the membranes of blood leukocytes –leukosomes– are capable of reaching the brain rapidly through systemic circulation.

We first characterize the physicochemical and biomimetic properties of nanoparticles, and evaluate the ability of these two groups of nanoparticles to reach the brain and peripheral organs in male and female mice. We have shown how nanoparticles are able to circulate through cerebral blood capillaries and reduce peripheral macrophage infiltration and brain injury. Our results suggest that nanoparticles could represent a useful theranostic tool for repairing the brain and inflamed organs in response to trauma.

This preclinical research opens the door to future effective treatments for brain damage. Our next step is to characterize new nanoparticle formulations to encapsulate effective drugs against the inflammation produced by macrophage cells and thus transport camouflaged anti-inflammatories that are normally toxic or do not reach damaged regions.

Nanoparticles (liposomes and leucosomes) designed to treat damaged brain.

Nanoparticles (liposomes and leucosomes) designed to treat damaged brain.

Nanomedicine may open the doors to more effective treatments for head injuries, stroke, or cerebrovascular damage. We could be at the beginning of a new era in the encapsulation of drugs directed exclusively at tissues and cells that need to be repaired or replaced. Advances in nanoneurology will favor the development of alternative therapeutics in the effective transport of drugs to the nervous system, which until now has been shielded, opening a wide range of opportunities to repair the nervous system.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Sonia Villapol does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned.