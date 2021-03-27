Nanook The Last Eskimo and his “Dueling Act”

“The last Eskimo came out of hibernation, he can be heard taciturn pointing to the underground, hoping that this song will lose its validity at some point. So, with a few more words, Nanook The Last Eskimo share your new song; three minutes dedicated to the dead in Colombia, to the murdered social leaders, to the false positives, to the victims of the Colombian conflict.

“Acto de Duelo”, a song recorded between Bogotá and Belo Horizonte (Brazil), serves as an appetizer for what will be the new collection of Eskimo songs that is expected to be published in 2021, successors of Successes of the Past Tomorrow 2011-2016, Vol. 2 (2019) and of The Fast of Impossible Causes (2018).

The new of Nanook The Last Eskimo it is accompanied by a lyric video that contains the names of the murdered leaders in Colombia collected thanks to the Pacifista investigation, in what the media has called, “the blog of the tragedy.” To date, a total of 340 are registered.

Of those 340 secrets kept under the concrete, those secrets of the field in the subsoil, those laments of the buried neighborhood and those lights out, the new song by Nanook speaks, a composition that preserves the raw sound of the band and that returns to show their influences from the late 60s brought to the present and to our reality.

“An act of mourning to combat oblivion […] Their names are still present, in their memory is the duel ” Nanook The Last Eskimo