Nano (NANO) has gone up this Thursday. These are the next goals

The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, the price of Bitcoin fell below the support of $ 47,000 this Thursday, and the risk of further declines is not over yet. Despite this, the price of Nano is advancing, and in less than several hours, the price of this cryptocurrency has advanced from $ 8.09 above $ 17.

Fundamental Analysis: The liquidity of this coin has increased dramatically

Nano is decentralized and secure digital money that connects its users with the global economy seamlessly, without fees and without waiting. The nano network uses a lightweight and efficient consensus protocol called Open Representative Voting (ORV) rather than power-intensive mining.

Transactions on this network are completed in less than a second, and it is also important to say that this network is completely risk-free, whether you are buying products in a store or making payments online.

Tesla announced that it would be withdrawing Bitcoin as a payment method and the company continues to seek other cryptocurrencies that use less than 1% of Bitcoin’s energy per transaction. Nano has always promoted its green and eco-friendly premise, which is why this announcement sent the price of this cryptocurrency through the roof.

“Tesla was suspending plans to accept payment for its cars in Bitcoin, and we are concerned about the increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” he said. Elon Musk.

The liquidity of this currency has increased dramatically; Nano has advanced above $ 17 this Thursday, while the current price is around $ 14. The price of this cryptocurrency could easily climb above the $ 20 resistance if the current trend continues; Still, if you decide to trade Nano (NANO) in the next few days, you should use a stop-loss order because the risk is still high.

On the other hand, the cryptocurrency market remains under pressure and the prices of most cryptocurrencies fell to their lowest levels in months.

From its peak of around $ 64,895, Bitcoin is currently down more than 20%, indicating that it has entered a bear market. Ethereum is currently down 16% from its all-time high of $ 4,380, and all indications are that the next few days may bring more pain for the cryptocurrency market.

Technical Analysis: $ 10 Represents Strong Support Level

This cryptocurrency has taken a huge leap in a short period and if you decide to buy Nano (NANO) this May, you should consider that the price could also weaken from current levels.

Data source: tradingview.com

The main trend for this cryptocurrency is still bullish and, for now, there are no signs of a trend reversal. If the price jumps above the $ 18 resistance, it would be a signal to buy Nano NANO / USD, and the next price target could be around $ 20.

On the other hand, if the price falls below $ 10, it would be a firm “sell” signal and possibly a trend reversal signal.

Resume

Nano (NANO) is one of the best in the cryptocurrency market this Thursday, and the price of this cryptocurrency has advanced from $ 8.09 above $ 17 in less than several hours. Nano (NANO) could advance further if the positive trend continues, but if the price falls below $ 10, it would be a strong “sell” signal, and the next target could be around $ 8.