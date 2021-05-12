Nanny job offer goes viral due to unrealistic list of qualities to fulfill

Many young people who are studying are looking for a part-time job with which they can meet their expenses, both educational and personal, so the job of babysitting is always one of the most sought after in this sector of the population.

Although it seems that being a babysitter or babysitter is simple because it only requires patience with young children, the truth is that many parents look for much more things in whom they would trust to take care of their children.

But it is also true that there are things dads who seek or ask for qualities that seem impossible to have for any mere mortal.

An example of this is the story told on Twitter by a user named Hollis Jane Andrews, who in 2013 was looking for a job that she could combine with her activities as an actress, finding one as a babysitter, who asked for unreal things.

In 2013, I interviewed with an (unbeknownst to me at the time) Scientologist family to be their nanny. They gave this absolutely BONKERS list of responsibilities and now I give it to all of you. pic.twitter.com/le0rhiBrcg – Hollis Jane Andrews (@hollis_jane) May 7, 2021

Hollis indicated that the first thing that struck him about the vacancy was that a family was looking for a “magical nanny” who could take care of 2 children The ones she had to take care of and make sure they slept and ate well so their parents wouldn’t literally go crazy.

When going to the interview to get the job, the young woman discovered that it was a family that practiced Scientology. In addition, the parents asked that their children’s needs be covered without the other members of the house worrying about them.

In the event that a minor suffered an accident, they suggested resorting to Dianetics so as not to “bother” anyone; They also asked that their children be constantly playing and laughing and did not want them to be distracted by electronic devices.

Regarding the hours, these were too limited. The children only had half an hour for breakfast, every morning, eggs and turkey bacon. Then change them to go jogging with them for 2 hours and then play with them, always acting like the babysitter is a child too.

“If they are not laughing, they are not happy. If they are crying or screaming, they are not happy; as a babysitter you will need them to be happy again ”, these parents warned.

As if that were not enough, they asked that their children be taken every day to swim, at least half an hour, without rest; then feed them something healthy but fun and then put them to sleep with the help of a “protein bottle”.

In addition, they asked the nanny to take advantage of the children’s nap time to clean the children’s things, their room, the kitchen, the living room and the bathroom; They also suggested that if he finished chores before they woke up, they suggested finding something to do that could help with family dynamics.

“If you can master all this, we will have a happy home,” said the family, who also insist that they are looking for a person “in very good shape.”

This vacancy has generated all kinds of comments, many of them outrage at all the requests, especially considering that they would pay $ 12 per hour.

